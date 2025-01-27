 Skip navigation
Eagles’ 55 points vs. Commanders were most in a playoff game since 2000

  
Published January 27, 2025 01:08 PM

The Eagles ran wild against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, winning 55-23 and putting on an offensive display rarely seen in the NFL playoffs.

Philadelphia’s 55 points were the most in a playoff game in 25 years. The last time a team put up more points in a playoff game was January 15, 2000, when the Jaguars beat the Dolphins 62-7.

The Eagles’ total tied for the seventh-most points in a playoff game in NFL history. The most ever was the Bears’ 73-0 win over Washington in the 1940 NFL Championship Game, the Jaguars’ 62 points were the second-most ever, and 13 teams have scored in the 50s in playoff games.

Philadelphia’s 55 points came from a playoff record-tying seven rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and seven extra points (they failed a two-point conversion attempt after one of their touchdowns).

The Eagles’ 55 points were also more than any team scored in the 2024 regular season. The Lions, who scored 52 points in two different games (against the Titans and Jaguars) had the regular-season high.