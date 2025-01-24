Commanders can become third No. 6 seed to beat the top three seeds, make the Super Bowl

The Commanders are seeking to join some rare company in NFL history on Sunday.

As the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, Washington has already gone to Tampa Bay to beat the No. 3 seed Buccaneers, then gone to Detroit to beat the No. 1 seed Lions. If the Commanders go to Philadelphia and beat the No. 2 seed Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, they’ll be only the third team ever to take that path to the Super Bowl.

The only two No. 6 seeds that have reached the Super Bowl were the 2005 Steelers and the 2010 Packers. Both of those teams beat the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on their path to the Super Bowl. And both of them won once they got to the Super Bowl.

The Commanders are six-point underdogs at Philadelphia on Sunday and would be underdogs against either the Chiefs or Bills in Super Bowl LIX, but after pulling off two upsets so far, they’re proving themselves a No. 6 seed that can beat anyone.