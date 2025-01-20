 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley: Games like this are why I came to Philly

  
Published January 20, 2025 07:35 AM

Running back Saquon Barkley’s first regular season with the Eagles was one for the record books and he hasn’t stopped making history in the postseason.

Barkley set single-game and single-season rushing records in the regular season and he set the team’s single-game postseason mark on Sunday. Barkley ran for 205 yards to break Steve Van Buren’s franchise record and lead the Eagles to a 28-22 win that put them in the NFC Championship Game.

“Atmosphere was crazy, it was insane,” Barkley said in a postgame media session. “I’ve got a smile on my face thinking about it. This is what you dream about. This is why I came to Philly. I wanted to be part of games like this, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Barkley is closing in on the record for the most rushing yards in a season if you include playoff performances, so the Eagles’ move to sign him as a free agent will already go down as one of the most consequential offseason moves in league history. Setting it while pushing the Eagles into the Super Bowl would make it hard to argue for any other move as No. 1.