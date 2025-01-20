 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Saquon Barkley has 2,329 yards in regular and postseason, only Terrell Davis had more

  
Published January 20, 2025 05:26 AM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sat out Week 18 instead of going for the NFL’s regular-season rushing record. But Barkley now has a chance to break the NFL’s regular-season+postseason rushing record.

After gaining 205 yards against the Rams on Sunday, Barkley has totaled 2,329 rushing yards in the regular season and postseason. Only one player in NFL history has totaled more than that — and that player did it twice.

Broncos running back Terrell Davis set the NFL record for total rushing yards in the regular season and playoffs in 1997, when he totaled 2,331 rushing yards. A year later, Davis broke his own record, totaling 2,476 rushing yards in the regular season and postseason. Davis and the Broncos won the Super Bowl both years.

Barkley needs to rush for 148 yards to move past Davis and have the most combined rushing yards in a regular and postseason in NFL history. He has a chance of doing it in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, and if the Eagles win that game he can add to his rushing total in the Super Bowl. With two more big games, Barkley can make a case for the greatest season of any running back in NFL history.