Saquon Barkley has 2,329 yards in regular and postseason, only Terrell Davis had more

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sat out Week 18 instead of going for the NFL’s regular-season rushing record. But Barkley now has a chance to break the NFL’s regular-season+postseason rushing record.

After gaining 205 yards against the Rams on Sunday, Barkley has totaled 2,329 rushing yards in the regular season and postseason. Only one player in NFL history has totaled more than that — and that player did it twice.

Broncos running back Terrell Davis set the NFL record for total rushing yards in the regular season and playoffs in 1997, when he totaled 2,331 rushing yards. A year later, Davis broke his own record, totaling 2,476 rushing yards in the regular season and postseason. Davis and the Broncos won the Super Bowl both years.

Barkley needs to rush for 148 yards to move past Davis and have the most combined rushing yards in a regular and postseason in NFL history. He has a chance of doing it in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, and if the Eagles win that game he can add to his rushing total in the Super Bowl. With two more big games, Barkley can make a case for the greatest season of any running back in NFL history.