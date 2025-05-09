 Skip navigation
Vikings sign four of their five draft picks

  
Published May 8, 2025 10:43 PM

The Vikings signed four of their five draft picks Thursday, the team announced.

Minnesota now has third-round wide receiver Tai Felton, fifth-round defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, sixth-round linebacker Kobe King and sixth-round tight end Gavin Bartholomew under contract.

First-round pick Donovan Jackson, who was selected 24th overall, is unsigned.

The Vikings hold their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Maine receiver Montigo Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, is among the invited players trying out.