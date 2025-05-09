Raiders sign sixth-round WR Tommy Mellott

The Raiders signed sixth-round wide receiver Tommy Mellott on Thursday, the team announced.

He is the eighth of the Raiders’ 11 draft selections to sign. Second-round wide receiver Jack Bech, third-round cornerback Darien Porter and fourth-round wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. remain unsigned.

Mellott was the 213th overall pick.

He played four seasons at quarterback at Montana State and finished his career with 33 wins as a starter, the second-most in program history. Mellot totaled 43 rushing touchdowns (second in school history), 3,523 rushing yards (second in school history), 5,810 passing yards (fifth in school history) and 53 passing touchdowns (fifth in school history).

As a senior in 2024, Mellott won the Walter Payton FCS Player of the Year award, Walter Camp FCS Player of the Year award, FCS ADA Offensive Player of the Year award and was a unanimous first-team All-American.

He played 12 games last season and completed 165 of 241 (68 percent) passes for 2,138 yards with 22 touchdowns and one interception. Mellott also rushed 91 times for 698 yards and 10 touchdowns.