Jayden Daniels leads Commanders to a no-turnover, no-punt game for the third time

Prior to this season, no rookie quarterback in NFL history had ever led his team to a game with no turnovers and no punts. This season, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has done it three times.

Daniels and the Commanders never punted and never turned the ball over in Sunday night’s 23-20 win over the Buccaneers, making it the third time they’ve done that with Daniels as their starting quarterback. The Commanders also never turned it over or punted in Week 2 or Week 3, against the Giants and Bengals.

Teams going a full game without a turnover or punt is extremely rare: There have only been 42 such games in the NFL since 1950. But those games were a lot more common this season, as Daniels and the Commanders did it three times, Jared Goff and the Lions did it three times, Joe Burrow and the Bengals did it once and Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins did it once.

Goff’s Lions and Daniels’ Commanders will meet on Saturday night in a game between two of the quarterbacks who, between them, have 17 percent of the no-turnover, no-punt games in NFL history. (Goff and the Lions also did it once in 2022.) Expect some offensive fireworks.