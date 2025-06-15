 Skip navigation
D.C. Defenders win UFL title, 58-34

  
Published June 14, 2025 11:51 PM

The UFL has a new champion.

The D.C. Defenders defeated the Michigan Panthers in St. Louis on Saturday night, 58-34. It was the most points scored by any team in two seasons of UFL action.

The game was back and forth at first, with the Panthers leading 6-0 and 13-6 in the first half. By intermission, D.C. built a 37-19 lead.

A touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter extended D.C.'s lead to 52-19.

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 21 of 28 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns. He added 28 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Via Mike Mitchell, 14,559 attended the game. While a solid number by UFL standards, it’s a steep drop from the attendance in St. Louis for the 2024 UFL title game between Birmingham and San Antonio of 27,396.