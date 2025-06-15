Missouri governor signs Chiefs, Royals stadium bill

Missouri has done its part to keep the Chiefs (and Royals) on the right side of the border with Kansas. Now, it all comes down to whether one or both teams will choose to stay put.

Via the Associated Press, governor Mike Kehoe signed on Saturday the bill that will provide hundreds of millions in state money toward a $1.15 billion renovation of Arrowhead Stadium and a new venue for the Royals.

Kansas has made the Chiefs and Royals an offer on a new stadium, which would have a dome — and which would be much more expensive. The deadline for accepting is, supposedly, June 30.

The ball is now in the both teams’ court. For the Chiefs, it’s a simple proposition: Stay in a renovated iconic venue at Arrowhead Stadium, or build a facility that could potentially host a Super Bowl.