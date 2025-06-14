 Skip navigation
Mayor says Commanders are “outraged” as D.C. Council drags feet

  
Published June 14, 2025 10:37 AM

The deal between the Commanders and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser was the beginning, not the end. And the agreement to build a new Commanders stadium in D.C. potentially could evaporate.

As explained earlier this week by Eric Fisher of FrontOfficeSports.com, the arrangement requires preliminary approval from D.C. Council by July 15. At that point, the team can talk to other jurisdictions about building a stadium there.

That would open the door for Maryland and Virginia to negotiate with the team.

“A delay sacrifices our exclusive seat at the table and $2.7 [b]illion in private investment,” Bowser said, via Fisher. “The Commanders and my team are ready to iron out the details with the Council and respond to any concerns. It should be clear, but let me emphasize: If the Council strips the deal terms or budgeted dollars from the budget, it kills our agreement with the Commanders.”

The Commanders hope to open the stadium by 2030.

And, based on comments from Bowser shared by Scott Gelman of WTOP.com, the Commanders aren’t happy with the situation.

Bowser, per Gelman, said the team is “outraged” by the situation. She also said, “I think they feel blindsided by the discussion” and that “it’s not even close to characterize their reaction as ‘furious.’”

The team’s official position wasn’t nearly as blunt, but the message is unmistakable.

“We are prepared to work with the Council morning and night over the next six weeks to keep this stadium on schedule so we can deliver for D.C.’s future,” a spokesperson told Gelman.

In other words. The clock is ticking. We have six weeks. Let’s get it done.

If that doesn’t happen, what happens next could get interesting.