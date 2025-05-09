 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign four of their draft picks

  
The Cardinals signed four draft picks on the eve of their rookie minicamp.

The team announced that outside linebacker Jordan Burch, cornerback Denzel Burke, offensive lineman Hayden Conner and safety Kitan Crawford all are under contract.

All signed the standard four years through the 2028 season.

Burch, the Cardinals’ third-rounder, transferred to Oregon in 2023 from South Carolina. He recorded 18.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Burke, an Arizona native, was a fifth-round selection. He spent four seasons at Ohio State, staring 51 games.

Conner, a sixth-round pick from Texas, was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive lineman in back-to-back seasons. He did not allow a sack on 617 pass blocking snaps in 2024.

Crawford, a seventh-rounder, was a core special teams player at Texas for four seasons and at Nevada last season. He played 1,010 special teams snaps.

Walter Nolen III, Will Johnson and Cody Simon are the unsigned Cardinals’ draft picks yet to sign.