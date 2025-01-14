Sean McVay: Defense is peaking at the right time

The Rams had a lot of supporters from Los Angeles make the trip to Arizona for Monday night’s game against the Vikings and they also had one familiar face from past playoff runs in attendance.

Aaron Donald checked in on his former teammates in their first playoff game since his retirement and edge rusher Jared Verse said after the game that the defense {"tried to show him he left it in good hands.” That was a successful mission.

The Rams tied a playoff record with nine sacks of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in the 27-9 win and Verse returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown after one of them. The entire effort overwhelmed the Minnesota offense and Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game that it was a sign that the team is playing its best defense at the most crucial point in the season.

“I think we had a great rush plan and I think ultimately it’s about the players bringing it to life, having a real understanding of what we were trying to get done, what was the intent,” McVay said. “They have really played excellent football as of late. They are peaking at the right time. They’re not showing any of that youth that you would think as you play your 18th game in the season. I’m proud of them. They came through in a big way and they were instrumental in us being able to advance.”

The divisional round will bring a different test as the Rams will have to slow down an Eagles running game centered on Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. They failed to do that in Week 12 as Barkley picked up 255 of Philly’s 314 rushing yards in a 37-20 win and all the good feelings from Monday night will be a distant memory if he runs wild again.