PFT’s 2024 NFL divisional picks, Florio vs. Simms

The playoffs require a higher level of performance. We didn’t provide it.

Last week, Simms and I went 3-3 each in the straight-up picks. He had a 3-3 record against the spread; I was 2-4.

I still hold a one-game straight up lead. I’m 192-86. He’s 191-87.

Against the spread, I’m now 151-121-6 and he’s 140-132-6.

We disagree on none of the divisional straight-up winners. Against the spread, we differ on only one of the outcomes.

The full slate of our divisional picks appears below.

Texans at Chiefs (-8.5)

Houston kept it close in Week 16. They might keep it close again. But the Chiefs are too close to history to stumble now.

Florio: Chiefs, 30-20.

Simms: Chiefs, 27-17.

Commanders at Lions (-9.5)

If the Commanders keep it close, they can win. Chris doesn’t think they’ll keep it close; I do. Ultimately, we both see Detroit advancing.

Florio: Lions, 27-24.

Simms: Lions, 34-21.

Rams at Eagles (-6)

The Eagles’ offense looked sluggish last week. This week, they should ride Saquon Barkley, especially since he riddled the L.A. defense for 255 yards during the regular season.

Florio: Eagles, 27-20.

Simms: Eagles, 37-17.

Ravens (-1.5) at Bills

Can the Buffalo offense keep pace with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry? Yes, but we like the Ravens in a close one.

Florio: Ravens, 31-28.

Simms: Ravens, 30-28.