After 302 scrimmage yards in Week 12, Saquon Barkley gets another shot at the Rams

In Week 12 against the Rams, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards and had 47 receiving yards. His total of 302 yards from scrimmage was the best of his career and the best in the NFL in 2024.

On Sunday, Barkley gets another shot at the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Rams coach Sean McVay talked this week about that 37-20 loss to the Eagles and why the Rams took a hard look in the mirror afterward.

“When you have humbling experiences, with the right kinds of people, those are where the real growth opps exist,” McVay said. “We had a lot of guys as a team look inward and say, ‘Is this really what we want to be about? Where are the things that we can adjust, adapt, from a coaching perspective, and then where’s the sense of urgency that’s going to be required for coaches and players to be able to execute the way that we want? What kind of work needs to be put in throughout the course of the week? What do we need to do? How do we want to act, interact, and respond accordingly with how we move forward?’ That humbling night, when you have the right people, a lot of the scars that we’ve had as a team have been what led us to the point where we’re at.”

McVay said Barkley is a special player but also that he thinks the Rams’ game plan and execution could have been better.

“Saquon is probably gonna win offensive player of the year,” McVay said. “There were some things where we could have put our guys in better spots.”

The Rams will need to be in better spots against Barkley on Sunday.