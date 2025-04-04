Travis Hunter runs routes, catches passes from Shedeur Sanders at Colorado’s Pro Day

Word on Friday morning was that Colorado star Travis Hunter would not be doing any drills during the school’s Pro Day workout on Friday afternoon, but the Heisman Trophy winner wound up calling an audible.

Hunter did not run the 40, but he did run routes and catch passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders during a workout that unfolded in front of many NFL scouts and coaches. That group included large contingents from each of the teams that are set to pick in the top three on April 24 in Green Bay.

The workout will focus on Hunter’s abilities as a wide receiver, but he was also a standout corner for the Buffaloes over the last two seasons.

That versatility has created questions about where Hunter is going to play at the NFL level and that will continue to be discussed all the way into his rookie season. While that’s uncertain, there’s little doubt that Hunter is going to be one of the first players off the board in the first round.