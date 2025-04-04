 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Hunter runs routes, catches passes from Shedeur Sanders at Colorado’s Pro Day

  
Published April 4, 2025 02:48 PM

Word on Friday morning was that Colorado star Travis Hunter would not be doing any drills during the school’s Pro Day workout on Friday afternoon, but the Heisman Trophy winner wound up calling an audible.

Hunter did not run the 40, but he did run routes and catch passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders during a workout that unfolded in front of many NFL scouts and coaches. That group included large contingents from each of the teams that are set to pick in the top three on April 24 in Green Bay.

The workout will focus on Hunter’s abilities as a wide receiver, but he was also a standout corner for the Buffaloes over the last two seasons.

That versatility has created questions about where Hunter is going to play at the NFL level and that will continue to be discussed all the way into his rookie season. While that’s uncertain, there’s little doubt that Hunter is going to be one of the first players off the board in the first round.