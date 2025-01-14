Ravens are 1-point favorites over Bills, other home teams are favored in divisional round

The Ravens are road favorites heading into Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs,.

Buffalo opened as a home favorite when the playoff matchup was set, but as money came in on Baltimore, the line has shifted to the Ravens as 1-point favorites.

When the teams met in the regular season, it was no contest: The Ravens beat the Bills 35-10 in Baltimore. Plenty has changed since then, however, and Ravens-Bills looks like a close game, and the best matchup of the divisional around.

The biggest favorites of the divisional round are the Lions, who are favored by 9.5 points against the Commanders.

The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorite over the Texans. In Week 16 the Chiefs beat the Texans 27-19 in Kansas City.

The Eagles are 6-point favorites over the Rams. In Week 12 the Eagles beat the Rams 37-20 in Los Angeles.