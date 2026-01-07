 Skip navigation
Packers activate LB Nick Niemann off of IR

  
Published January 7, 2026 04:32 PM

The Packers will have a key special teams player back for Saturday night’s matchup against the Bears.

Green Bay announced Nick Niemann has been activated off of injured reserve on Wednesday, setting him up to play against Chicago.

Niemann has been out with a pectoral injury since late October. He has been a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday’s injury reports.

Niemann’s activation corresponds with receiver Bo Melton being placed on injured reserve.

Additionally, Green Bay has signed defensive lineman Anthony Campbell to the practice squad and placed receiver on the practice squad/injured list.