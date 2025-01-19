Kyle Larson wins third Chili Bowl Nationals title

Kyle Larson led all 40 laps from the pole to win his third Chili Bowl Nationals midget car event Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I love being back here,” Larson said on the FloRacing broadcast.

Larson won despite running over the front tire of a car that slid in front of him and hitting the wall multiple times in the final laps.

Larson ties Christopher Bell in Chili Bowl titles. Larson’s other Chili Bowl wins came in 2020 and ’21.

🏆 @KyleLarsonRacin is a three time Chili Bowl Champion!!!



He wins the 39th #ChiliBowl Nationals powered by @NosEnergyDrink! pic.twitter.com/YhR7wrAeQl — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 19, 2025

Bell finished 10th in Saturday night’s race.

Daison Pursley placed second. Shane Golobic was third. Corey Day, a Hendrick Motorsports development driver, finished 11th.

Among other NASCAR drivers Saturday:

Kyle Busch, running in his first Chili Bowl, finished third in his F feature to advance. He placed 14th in his E feature, ending his night.

Ty Gibbs, in his Chili Bowl debut, won his G feature to advance to the F feature. He placed sixth in his F feature and did not transfer.

Josh Bilicki won his H feature to advance to a G feature. He placed seventh in the G feature that Gibbs won and did not advance.

JJ Yeley finished 10th in his C feature and did not transfer.

Brent Crews, a 16-year-old who will make his NASCAR Truck debut this season, was in a transfer spot for the A main when contact led to his car getting upside down, ending his night in the B feature.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished eighth in his B main, missing a transfer spot by one position.

