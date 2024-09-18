 Skip navigation
Wake Forest
Wake Forest replaces canceled trip to Ole Miss with home-and-home series vs. Oregon State
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 3 Optimal FLEX Plays: Rashid Shaheed’s speed will feed your fantasy lineups once again
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

nbc_dls_tennesseecharging_240918.jpg
Tennessee ticket surcharge sign of new CFB era
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_pendrith_240918.jpg
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Are Mayfield, Jones viable fantasy starters?

September 18, 2024 12:30 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith as fantasy assets at quarterback.
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240918.jpg
2:06
Week 3 is ripe with underdog bets
nbc_ffhh_kareemhunt_240918.jpg
4:53
Will Hunt be a factor in Chiefs’ backfield?
nbc_ffhh_tuaupdate_240918.jpg
6:03
How Tua going on IR changes Dolphins’ offense
nbc_ffhh_keepopencloseoutpt2_240918.jpg
11:55
Should managers stick with Cooper, Dell?
nbc_ffhh_keepopencloseout_240918.jpg
11:46
Time to close out on Goff, White?
nbc_ffhh_mnftakeaways_v2_240917.jpg
5:19
Mooney’s big night leads ATL-PHI fantasy headlines
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_240917.jpg
1:54
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_v2_240917.jpg
10:40
Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_240917.jpg
4:11
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_240917.jpg
14:41
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
nbc_ffhh_youngbenched_240917.jpg
9:17
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_cardoffv2_240916.jpg
7:20
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
