Kristen Santos-Griswold rests at short track worlds after relay collision

American Kristen Santos-Griswold sat out Saturday’s races at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships to rest after colliding with another skater in a relay on Friday.

Santos-Griswold collided with Canadian Danaé Blais in the first round of the mixed-gender relay in Beijing.

Blais crashed first in an area where teams were making relay exchanges. Blais got up and began taking steps to avoid incoming skaters, but couldn’t get out of the traffic area entirely before Santos-Griswold skated into her after making an exchange.

Medical professionals tended to the skaters for one to two minutes before each skated off the ice slowly with one person holding each’s arm.

Santos-Griswold held padding to her mouth. She was later taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to the International Skating Union.

“While she is not seriously injured, she is pretty banged-up and whether she races tomorrow, we will make that decision in the morning,” U.S. head coach Stephen Gough said Friday, according to the ISU.

U.S. Speedskating later posted that Santos-Griswold would rest Saturday before making a decision on whether to race on the last day of worlds on Sunday.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our athletes, and we look forward to her full recovery,” the post read.

Blais posted that she will miss the rest of worlds due to injury.

The final rounds of the women’s 1000m were Saturday, with Belgian Hanne Desmet taking the title. CNBC airs highlights at 2 p.m. ET.

The final rounds of the women’s 500m and 1500m are Sunday with coverage live on Peacock at 2:05 a.m. ET and highlights on CNBC at 1 p.m.

Santos-Griswold won a medal in all five events at the 2024 World Championships, including her first world title in the 1000m.

This season, she became the third American to win an overall season title as the top-ranked skater combining results across the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.