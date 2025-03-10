 Skip navigation
2025 World Championships for short track, speed skating TV, live stream schedule

  
Published March 10, 2025 08:51 AM

World championships for speed skating and short track speed skating are both this week, live on Peacock with additional coverage on CNBC.

In speed skating, American Jordan Stolz headlines worlds at the Viking Ship in Hamar, Norway, from Thursday through Sunday.

Stolz, 20, is the two-time reigning world champion in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m. He is the only man to win three individual events at one worlds and the youngest gold medalist in worlds history (dating to 1996).

Stolz recently went more than one year between losses on the World Cup, winning a men’s record 18 consecutive races before a Feb. 2 defeat.

He then had a bout of pneumonia and strep throat in February, recovered and returned to win three World Cup races. He then withdrew in the middle of the most recent World Cup two weekends ago, citing tiredness from training.

If Stolz wins three more golds in Hamar, he will pass Shani Davis, one of his former coaches, for second place on the men’s all-time world titles list behind Dutchman Sven Kramer, who won 21.

Olympic 500m gold medalist Erin Jackson leads the U.S. women’s team. Jackson eyes her first individual world championships medal. She is the two-time reigning World Cup season champion in the 500m based on season-long results.

However, Dutchwoman Femke Kok won all five of her 500m starts this season. Kok missed six of the 11 World Cups — taking her out of the running for the season title — and won the last two races.

2025 World Speed Skating Championships Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Thursday1 p.m.Peacock
Friday2 p.m.Peacock
Saturday9 a.m.Peacock
1 p.m.*CNBC
Sunday7 a.m.Peacock
12 p.m.*CNBC

Short track worlds are in Beijing with qualifying rounds Friday and finals Saturday and Sunday.

Kristen Santos-Griswold recently became the third American to win an overall season title as the world’s top skater. The others were Apolo Ohno (2000-01, ’02-03, ’04-05) and Katherine Reutter ('10-11).

At least year’s worlds, Santos-Griswold won a medal in all five events, including claiming her first world title in the 1000m.

Her primary challengers are from South Korea and the Netherlands, plus American teammate Corinne Stoddard. Stoddard won three medals at last year’s worlds (one individual) and was the world’s third-ranked skater this past season.

Canadian William Dandjinou headlines the men’s field. He’s ranked No. 1 in the world this season in the 1000m and 1500m and No. 2 in the 500m.

2025 World Short Track Championships Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Saturday2:05 a.m.Peacock
2 p.m.*CNBC
Sunday2:05 a.m.Peacock
1 p.m.*CNBC

*Delayed broadcast