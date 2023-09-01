 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg

Allar shines in No. 7 Penn State’s opening victory over West Virginia
Portland Classic - Round Three
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_drewallarallthrows_230902.jpg
Every Allar attempt from opening win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpenntds_230902.jpg
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg

Allar shines in No. 7 Penn State’s opening victory over West Virginia
Portland Classic - Round Three
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_drewallarallthrows_230902.jpg
Every Allar attempt from opening win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpenntds_230902.jpg
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry buying into Howell, Gainwell after preseason

September 1, 2023 05:31 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the second round of preseason storylines they are buying into, led by Sam Howell as a quality fantasy streamer, Kenneth Gainwell's role with the Eagles, and more.
Up Next
Berry_Waller_(1).jpg
13:34
Berry: Waller could have ‘top-2 fantasy TE upside’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_preseasonrisersv2_230901.jpg
8:32
Berry’s preseason risers led by Akers, Ferguson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_badfantasyteamnames_230901.jpg
2:58
Berry runs through his favorite fantasy team names
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
6:05
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
Now Playing
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
3:14
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wilsonir_230831.jpg
2:38
How Wilson’s injury impacts Achane, Mostert
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bettingreceiverprimer_230831.jpg
7:57
Wide receiver betting primer for 2023: Diggs, Hill
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier5receivers_230831.jpg
6:22
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier1to2receiversv2_230831.jpg
4:40
Kupp ‘not being talked about enough’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrprimer_230831.jpg
6:36
Berry’s advice on stacking WRs from the same team
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_questionablewr_230831.jpg
3:53
Ridley, Hopkins with question marks at current ADP
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bigten_230831.jpg
4:10
Berry picks Maryland as his Big Ten team this year
Now Playing