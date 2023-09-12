Watch Now
Can Love, Howell provide value off waiver wires?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze waiver wire pick-ups at tight end, quarterback and D/ST before Week 2.
How Rodgers injury impacts Jets’ odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the movement in the Jet's futures odds after Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles.
Look at Doubs, Bourne on waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down wide receiver waiver candidates in Week 2.
Gainwell is Berry’s top Eagles RB in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine potential running back waiver wire adds as Week 2 approaches.
Berry: Bills are asking too much of Allen
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the fantasy takeaways from the Jets’ win over the Bills, including Breece Hall’s big return and Josh Allen’s continued struggles with turnovers.
Will Jets roll with Wilson after Rodgers injury?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tear and wonder if Zach Wilson can step in or if the Jets will have to trade for another quarterback.
Is London’s fantasy value weighed down by Ridder?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Atlanta Falcons' offense and what the fantasy struggles of Drake London and Kyle Pitts mean for fantasy managers.
Allgeier can be a fantasy force with the Falcons
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at Tyler Allgeier's huge Week 1 in fantasy and what to expect from Aaron Jones after a strong performance against the Bears.
Ridley’s Week 1 fantasy performance ‘not a fluke’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Calvin Ridley's dominant Week 1 fantasy performance as well as rookie Anthony Richardson's debut with the Indianapolis Colts.
Gainwell should be immediate pickup in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's fantasy value after Week 1 and what to expect from the New England Patriots offense moving forward.
Expect more big weeks out of Tagovailoa in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Tua Tagovailoa's Week 1 fantasy performance vs. the Chargers and why Tyreek Hill remains an elite fantasy wide receiver.
Is Nacua now the Rams’ top fantasy target?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down Puka Nacua's big fantasy performance in Week 1 and how the rookie stacks up within the Los Angeles Rams' receiving room moving forward.