Discussing Stroud's' value after Collins' injury
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher discuss the potential dip in fantasy production that C.J. Stroud might have with Nico Collins sidelined on IR.
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher assess Najee Harris' lack of production and wonder if this week, against a Raiders defense that will be missing Christian Wilkins, is the week he breaks out.
Is Bigsby the better play than Etienne Jr.?
Lawrence Jackson, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher evaluate the state of the Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield as Tank Bigsby continues to outperform Travis Etienne Jr.
Bigsby, Tracy making noise on the waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the latest RBs managers should target on the waiver wire entering Week 6, including Tank Bigsby, Jaylen Wright, Tyrone Tracy, among others.
Add Mooney, Downs in fantasy before it’s too late
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight Darnell Mooney and Josh Downs as premiere waiver wire adds entering Week 6 and also discuss Jalen Tolbert's emergence in the Cowboys' offense.
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at some of the QBs widely available in fantasy football who could make a difference for your fantasy football team.
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour discuss JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt's emergence in the Chiefs offense and Rashid Shaheed continuing to feast for the Saints.
Conklin, Otton are TEs worth adding for Week 6
Matthew Berry highlights Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton as worthy waiver wire adds for managers in need of a boost at tight end, as well as this week's top D/ST plays.
Are the 49ers worth a bet to miss the playoffs?
The FFHH crew give their favorite futures for the 2024 NFL season, with Matthew Berry taking a bold bet at plus-money (at DraftKings Sportsbook) for the San Francisco 49ers to miss the playoffs.
‘Accountability’ surrounds Saleh’s firing from NYJ
The New York Jets had an "energy problem" with Robert Saleh, says Connor Rogers, and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the team's future with Aaron Rodgers under center.
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their favorite player props for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football game, including action on Derek Carr and Travis Kelce.
Is Hall still a must-start in fantasy football?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look back at the underperformers in Week 5 and why it could be time to question whether New York Jets running back Breece Hall should be a mainstay in your lineups.
Williams hyper efficient in Bears win vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight some of the top fantasy outings in Week 5, including Caleb Williams' performance in the Chicago Bears' blowout victory of the Carolina Panthers.