Top News

nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
Super Bowl records: Which players have won the most Super Bowls?
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Appearances, Wins, MVPs
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day One
Lombard continues strong start, co-leads early in Qatar

Top Clips

nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
nbc_ffhh_eckler_240208.jpg
Ekeler open to Chargers return under Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Super Bowl records: Which players have won the most Super Bowls?
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Appearances, Wins, MVPs
Lombard continues strong start, co-leads early in Qatar

Top Clips

Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Ekeler open to Chargers return under Harbaugh

Watch Now

Brees: Purdy succeeds 'outside the system'

February 8, 2024 02:23 PM
Drew Brees sits down with Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to discuss sitting high draft pick quarterbacks to start their careers, what he sees from Brock Purdy, Super Bowl LVIII predictions and more.
Up Next
9:17
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
Now Playing
7:02
Trying to nail Super Bowl Gatorade bet
Now Playing
7:02
How Osborn, Vikings handled QB upheaval
Now Playing
9:37
Smith breaks down McCaffrey, Pacheco’s games
Now Playing
11:22
Crosby: Chiefs’ culture keeps them on top
Now Playing
14:50
Ryan ‘incredibly impressed’ with Purdy’s play
Now Playing
11:10
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Now Playing
10:11
Barkley appreciates ‘passion’ of fantasy owners
Now Playing
8:24
Moore breaks down his chemistry with Fields
Now Playing
14:00
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Now Playing
8:33
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Now Playing
9:44
Kincaid eager to ‘attack offseason’ with Bills
Now Playing