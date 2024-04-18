Watch Now
Brady won't 'close the door' on NFL return
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Tom Brady's comments regarding a potential NFL return, discussing his future in media and the chances he actually gets under center again.
Dobbins’ move to LAC is ‘interesting’ for fantasy
The FFHH crew break down some of the biggest offseason storylines in fantasy football, including DeVonta Smith's extension with the Eagles and J.K. Dobbins' deal with the Chargers.
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
The FFHH crew discuss the teams they feel should draft a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the game of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and evaluate his top landing spots in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nabers to Chargers highlights best draft WR fits
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the best landing spots for wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Malik Nabers to the Chargers and Brian Thomas Jr. to the Jaguars.
Daniels to Raiders highlights best draft QB fits
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft and discuss the best fits for Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and more.
Harrison Jr. to NE headlines Rogers’ mock draft
The FFHH crew breaks down the notable picks in Connor Rogers' "If I Were the GM" NFL mock draft, including Marvin Harrison Jr. heading to the Patriots at No. 3 and Jayden Daniels going to the Broncos at No. 12.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 21-30
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Matthew Berry's fantasy rankings from No. 21 through No. 30, highlighting the potential of Josh Jacobs and D.J. Moore.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 41-50
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discusses Patrick Mahomes' receiving weapons, Cooper Kupp's target share with Puka Nacua and more in Matthew Berry's current 2024 fantasy football rankings.
McCarthy’s odds to be No. 2 pick in draft rising
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes who the Washington Commanders might select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, breaking down odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 31-40
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Sam LaPorta, Derrick Henry and others in Matthew Berry's current 2024 fantasy football rankings.
How does Diggs fit with Texans in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, evaluating how it impacts Diggs and others in fantasy.