Henry talks career and current state with Ravens

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Steelers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, bettring trends, and stats
NFL: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
Bills vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michiganwbb_hcaricoint_241011.jpg
Barnes Arico’s Michigan team is young and hungry
nbc_dls_jetsspeculation_241011.jpg
What’s behind the timing of Saleh’s Jets firing?
nbc_cbb_osumbb_thorntonint_241011.jpg
Thornton: Believe I’m the NCAA’s best point guard

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Steelers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, bettring trends, and stats
NFL: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
Bills vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michiganwbb_hcaricoint_241011.jpg
Barnes Arico’s Michigan team is young and hungry
nbc_dls_jetsspeculation_241011.jpg
What’s behind the timing of Saleh’s Jets firing?
nbc_cbb_osumbb_thorntonint_241011.jpg
Thornton: Believe I’m the NCAA’s best point guard

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Henry talks career and current state with Ravens

October 11, 2024 02:22 PM
Derrick Henry sits down with Dan Patrick to discuss how many yards and touchdowns he rushed for since high school, along with his current state with the Ravens and if he planned on joining a new team in the past.
Up Next
nbc_dls_jetsspeculation_241011.jpg
6:41
What’s behind the timing of Saleh’s Jets firing?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_241011.jpg
15:34
Florio on Rodgers presser, Watson dilemma and more
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfrotonewsseav2_241011.jpg
6:18
‘Bad day at the office’ for Geno vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241011.jpg
5:37
Take overs on London, Montgomery in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfrotonewsv3_241011.jpg
5:44
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_dennysegment_241011.jpg
7:04
Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week
Now Playing
nbc_berry_whatsontap_241011.jpg
12:37
In on Goff, Robinson as Week 6 fantasy plays?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_injurytracking_241011.jpg
9:12
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
13:49
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
17:09
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
2:59
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49ersstart_241011.jpg
15:13
What to make of the 49ers’ slow start in 2024
Now Playing