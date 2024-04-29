 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle
Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken fire coach Dave Hakstol after leading the franchise for its first 3 seasons
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Three
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 29: Nuggets vs Lakers and Thunder vs Pelicans

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Alt to LAC, Bowers to LV are head scratching picks

April 29, 2024 01:29 PM
The FNIA crew reveal their biggest head scratchers from the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting Joe Alt to the Chargers, Trey Benson to the Cardinals and Brock Bowers to the Raiders.
nbc_fnia_falconspenix_240428.jpg
5:06
Why Falcons’ gamble on ‘special’ Penix made sense
nbc_fnia_rnds4to7reax_240429.jpg
9:28
Trotter Jr., Travis among notable late-round picks
nbc_fnia_draftday1bestselections_240428.jpg
10:33
Giants, Bears bolster WR room in Round 1 of draft
nbc_fnia_rounds2and3reax_240429.jpg
10:31
Coleman, McConkey lead best picks of Round 2-3
nbc_fnia_raiders_240422.jpg
4:55
Is LV eyeing its ‘cornerstone player’ in draft?
nbc_fnia_patriots_240422.jpg
6:18
Patriots face a conundrum at No. 3 draft pick
nbc_fnia_bears_240422.jpg
8:55
Garrett: Williams’ instincts are ‘off the charts’
nbc_fnia_commanders_240422.jpg
5:08
How Daniels, Maye would fit in Commanders offense
nbc_fnia_dungystory_240418.jpg
3:00
Dungy recounts life-changing phone call from Noll
nbc_fnia_filltheblank_240418.jpg
5:30
Fill in the Blank: Best late-round draft steals
nbc_fnia_harrisonstory_240418.jpg
1:06
Harrison shares memories from 1994 NFL Draft
nbc_fnia_mockdraft_240418.jpg
19:14
Harrison, Dungy, Collinsworth reveal mock draft
