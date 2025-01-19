Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalfoden2nd_250119.jpg
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-0 lead v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalfoden2nd_250119.jpg
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-0 lead v. Ipswich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75

  
Published January 18, 2025 08:41 PM
Syndication: The Tennessean

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jason Edwards (1) is guarded by Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 18 points as Vanderbilt held off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75 on Saturday for the Commodores’ second straight win.

Fans stormed the court for the first sellout at Memorial Gym since 2019 after the Commodores (15-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) won for only the second time in the last 14 games of this series.

Jaylen Carey added 14 for Vanderbilt. Tyler Nickel had 13 and AJ Hoggard 11.

Mark Byington, Vandy’s fourth different coach to face off against Rick Barnes during his 10 years with the Vols, matched the lone win by Jerry Stackhouse and Bryce Drew each. Only Kevin Stallings (2-1) left Vandy with a winning mark over Barnes’ Vols.

Tennessee (16-2, 3-2) now has lost two of its first three SEC road games. Chaz Lanier led Tennessee with 17 points, and Zakai Zeigler, Igor Milicic Jr. and Felix Okpara each had 17.

The Vols had a chance to force overtime. Lanier made his first free throw with 2.8 seconds left but missed the second.

Takeaways

Tennessee: The Vols gave up more than 70 points for the second time this season and have lost both games. That’s with Vanderbilt going scoreless over the final 3:48.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores had no issues inside despite not having the size Tennessee does. They outrebounded the Vols 29-25.

Key moment

When Tennessee pulled within 41-40 to start the second half on a 3 by Milicic, the Commodores responded with four straight 3s with Nickel’s fourth 3 of the game putting Vandy up 53-40 with 16:39 left. They led by as much as 16.

Key stat

The Vols scored the final nine points of the game. It wasn’t enough.

Up next

Tennessee returns home to host No. 15 Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt visits No. 4 Alabama on Tuesday night.