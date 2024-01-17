 Skip navigation
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator
The Masters - Round Two
Two-time champ Langer to make final Masters start this year

nbc_golf_gt_rorylivgolf_240117.jpg
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys

TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator
The Masters - Round Two
Two-time champ Langer to make final Masters start this year

nbc_golf_gt_rorylivgolf_240117.jpg
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys

Is Belichick still the NFL's best coach right now?

January 17, 2024 11:07 AM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley ponder how the interview process for Bill Belichick may unfold and if the historic resume trumps the apparent struggles with the Patriots over the past few seasons.
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
8:25
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
9:41
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
nbc_bfa_sirianni_240117.jpg
7:37
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?
nbc_bfa_chicagobulls_240115.jpg
3:55
Bulls fans reach ‘new low’ booing the late Krause
nbc_bfa_texans_240115.jpg
11:23
Texans have ‘a superstar at QB’ with Stroud
nbc_bfa_lions_240115.jpg
17:54
‘Heartwarming’ Lions the NFL’s feel-good story
nbc_bfa_packers_240115.jpg
8:03
Love proving Packers, Gutekunst right
nbc_bfa_cowboysfuture_240115.jpg
12:41
Will Jones turn to Belichick to coach Cowboys?
nbc_bfa_cowboys_240115.jpg
18:14
Smith: Cowboys ‘are irrelevant’ and ‘a sick joke’
nbc_bfa_eberflusretained_v2_240110.jpg
9:45
Bears bringing back head coach Matt Eberflus
nbc_bfa_draymondgreen_240110.jpg
11:44
Green must show actions after embracing therapy
nbc_bfa_spoelstraextension_240110.jpg
4:02
Heat give Spoelstra record-setting extension
