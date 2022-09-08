 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
Report: Shohei Ohtani can opt out of Dodgers deal if either of two executives lose their roles
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt2_231213.jpg
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews
nbc_roto_bte_tnfpreviewv2_231213.jpg
‘Under is the best bet’ in Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
Myrtle Beach Bowl, New Orleans Bowl best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
Report: Shohei Ohtani can opt out of Dodgers deal if either of two executives lose their roles
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt2_231213.jpg
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews
nbc_roto_bte_tnfpreviewv2_231213.jpg
‘Under is the best bet’ in Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
Myrtle Beach Bowl, New Orleans Bowl best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry's Love/Hate RBs for Week 1

September 8, 2022 01:42 PM
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher discuss a handful of RBs on Berry's Love/Hate list for NFL Week 1, including Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and David Montgomery.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_snfpreview_231213.jpg
2:23
Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231213.jpg
3:26
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_openclosewk15_231213.jpg
12:04
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_231213.jpg
8:25
Stroud can’t be counted on even if he starts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_superdraftflex_231213.jpg
11:13
Low-end QBs to target in superflex leagues
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eatingood_231213.jpg
9:37
Ridder, Elliott eatin’ good heading into Week 15
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_231212.jpg
1:52
Berry makes the case for Browns’ Stefanski COY
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_giantspackers_231212.jpg
2:46
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Packers-Giants
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_titansdolphinsreax_231212.jpg
10:36
Assessing Hill’s injury ahead of fantasy playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbs_231212.jpg
7:42
Stafford, Likely are top waiver options at QB, TE
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwrs_231212.jpg
9:07
Beckham’s stock up as a top Week 15 waiver add
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwired_231212.jpg
11:42
Foreman is Berry’s No. 1 RB waiver add in Week 15
Now Playing