Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
De Bruyne 'easily the best' midfielder in world

January 16, 2024 11:46 AM
Ian Wright explains why Kevin De Bruyne is such a phenomenal talent for Manchester City and details the importance of his vision and ability to pick out any pass.
12:10
Toney ‘has done enough for Brentford’
18:02
Manchester United had ‘no structure’ v. Tottenham
4:02
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
13:41
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
14:27
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
18:43
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
11:18
Man United’s lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
3:05
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
2:23
Rashford regaining form at Manchester United
6:27
Lowe Down: Werner could be ‘damp squib’ for Spurs
4:31
Ten Hag sees growth in Hojlund, Rashford
