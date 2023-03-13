 Skip navigation
Watch Now

How Arsenal dominated high-flying Fulham 3-0

March 13, 2023 05:42 PM
Matt Holland breaks down Arsenal's 3-0 romp against Fulham at Craven Cottage alongside former Chelsea and Man United assistant manager Rui Faria.
