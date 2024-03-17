 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Minneapolis - 10km
Jessie Diggins wins World Cup overall title in a season where starting was the biggest victory

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteinforest_240317.jpg
Forest ‘will probably get a points deduction’
nbc_pl_ornsteinnewcastle_240317.jpg
Newcastle could look at Mourinho to replace Howe
nbc_smx_insiderpostind450_240316.jpg
Jett sweeps 450SX triple crown for overall win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Minneapolis - 10km
Jessie Diggins wins World Cup overall title in a season where starting was the biggest victory

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteinforest_240317.jpg
Forest ‘will probably get a points deduction’
nbc_pl_ornsteinnewcastle_240317.jpg
Newcastle could look at Mourinho to replace Howe
nbc_smx_insiderpostind450_240316.jpg
Jett sweeps 450SX triple crown for overall win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Antonio's header gives West Ham lead v. Villa

March 17, 2024 10:32 AM
West Ham finally get on the board as Michail Antonio's diving header finds the back of the net to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at London Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_ornsteinforest_240317.jpg
2:42
Forest ‘will probably get a points deduction’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornsteinnewcastle_240317.jpg
2:33
Newcastle could look at Mourinho to replace Howe
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulhamtaxsession_240316.jpg
2:55
Fulham’s Robinson blitzes Tottenham’s defending
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240316.jpg
13:01
PL Update: Fulham shock Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulrobinsonintv_240316.jpg
1:24
Robinson praises Muniz’s ‘heart’ and work ethic
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brefrankintv_240316.jpg
1:07
Frank blames red card for Brentford’s loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totpostecoglouintv_240316.jpg
3:14
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘lacked conviction’ v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulhamwinreax_240316.jpg
2:03
Fulham stun ‘complacent’ Tottenham in 3-0 win
Now Playing
GettyImages-2089261657.jpg
12:19
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Matchweek 29
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muniz2ndgoal_240316.jpg
1:42
Muniz’s brace gives Fulham 3-0 lead over Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullukicgoal_240316.jpg
1:36
Lukic stuns Tottenham to give Fulham 2-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totmunizgoal_240316.jpg
1:15
Muniz drills Fulham in front of Tottenham
Now Playing