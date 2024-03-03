Watch Now
PL Update: Foden's magic too much for Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's slate of action including Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Burnley and Manchester City's comeback victory against Manchester United at the Etihad.
Up Next
Lowe Down: Is Watkins the PL player of the season?
Lowe Down: Is Watkins the PL player of the season?
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 27, including Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, Chelsea fan booing Mauricio Pochettino, and more.
Foden: Win v. Man United ‘means everything to me’
Foden: Win v. Man United 'means everything to me'
Phil Foden and Kyle Walker react to Manchester City's 3-1 comeback victory against Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
Foden 'the best player' in the Premier League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his side's 3-1 win over Manchester United and shares his thoughts on Phil Foden's performance on the night.
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts on his side allowing Manchester City to come back from a goal down to win 3-1 at the Etihad.
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win
Fernandes credits City's quality in comeback win
Bruno Fernandes speaks to the media following Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
‘Superstar’ Foden leads Man City past Man United
'Superstar' Foden leads Man City past Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's comeback win against Manchester United and praise Phil Foden's development into one of Pep Guardiola's star players.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 27
Relive Manchester City's comeback victory against Manchester United where Phil Foden stole the show with a brace to secure three crucial points for City at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Haaland makes it 3-1 for Man City v. Man United
Haaland makes it 3-1 for Man City v. Man United
Erling Haaland tucks away Manchester City's third to put the finishing touches on their comeback bid against Manchester United at the Etihad.
Foden’s brace gives Man City lead v. Man United
Foden's brace gives Man City lead v. Man United
Phil Foden strikes again as he tucks away Manchester City's go-ahead goal against Manchester United late in the second half at the Etihad.
Foden’s golazo puts Man City level v. Man United
Foden's golazo puts Man City level v. Man United
Phil Foden unleashes a hellacious strike that beats Andre Onana to put Manchester City back on level terms against Manchester United at the Etihad.
Rashford’s belter stuns Manchester City
Rashford's belter stuns Manchester City
The Etihad goes silent following Marcus Rashford's unbelievable strike from distance to give Manchester United a shock 1-0 lead over Manchester City.