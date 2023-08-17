Watch Now
Spurs, Man United both hoping to take 'next step'
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola unpack the state of both Tottenham and Manchester United ahead of their early-season showdown in north London.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 2
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the Premier League table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 2.
Adams’ letter to himself after PL & WC experience
Through a letter to his younger self, Tyler Adams reflects on his upbringing and how it laid the foundation for his journey to the Premier League and World Cup.
Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1
Joe Prince-Wright fires up the new season's first edition of The Breakdown, analyzing the top plays from the opening week of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Relive the best strikes and stops from the opening week of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Tonali’s debut sets tone for Newcastle’s ambitions
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Tim Sherwood and Darren Lewis lavish praise on Sandro Tonali's dream debut for Newcastle, who sit atop the Premier League after the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season.
Mac Allister helping Liverpool rediscover identity
Matt Holland and Leon Osman dive into Liverpool's opening match against Chelsea and the impact of new arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Did Kane make right choice joining Bayern Munich?
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Tim Sherwood and Darren Lewis assess the fallout from Harry Kane's decision to leave Tottenham and the Premier League for Bayern Munich.
Top storylines after MW1 of 2023-24 PL season
Ian Wright joins Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Tim Sherwood and Darren Lewis from Australia as everyone shares what caught their eye during the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
‘Brilliant’ Fernandez key for new-look Chelsea
Matt Holland, Leon Osman and Leroy Rosenior share their first impressions from Chelsea's first match under Mauricio Pochettino after the Blues' 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
Newcastle show quality, depth ahead of CL test
Matt Holland, Leon Osman and Leroy Rosenior discuss Newcastle's summer transfer activity and whether Eddie Howe's squad is built to compete in Europe and repeat last season's heroics.
Advanced metrics predict impact players in PL
Jonny Whitmore, head data analyst for Opta, joins the show to break down some of the Premier League's stars and new arrivals using advanced stats.