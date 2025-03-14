 Skip navigation
Jase Richardson scores 17 to lead No. 7 Michigan St. past No. 23 Oregon 74-64 in Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 14, 2025 04:05 PM
Oregon v Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 14: Jase Richardson #11 of the Michigan State Spartans shoots a three pointer over Keeshawn Barthelemy #9 of the Oregon Ducks during the second half in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jase Richardson scored 17 points and Jeremy Fears Jr. added 11 points and five assists to lead No. 7 Michigan State past No. 23 Oregon 74-64 in the first of Friday’s four Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal games.

The Spartans (27-5) have now won eight straight, matching a season best. The league’s regular-season champion will face either No. 18 Wisconsin or fourth-seeded UCLA in Saturday’s first semifinal game.

Jaden Akins had 12 points for the Spartans while Coen Carr had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Nate Bittle finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Ducks (24-9). TJ Bamba added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 42-32 lead and used a 15-0 second half run to pull away after Oregon had cut the deficit to 44-43 with 15:33 left.

Takeaways

Oregon: The Ducks certainly made a case for improving their NCAA Tournament seed with two solid showings in Indianapolis. Though they didn’t reach the semifinals, they played well enough for 25 minutes Friday to help their cause.

Michigan State: Coach Tom Izzo’s team is playing like a Final Four contender. Can the Spartans get a No. 1 seed? That may be too much to ask since they’d need substantial help this weekend, but sweeping the Big Ten titles would help.

Key moment

Michigan State responded to Izzo’s timeout after Oregon made it a one-point game by pitching a shutout over the next nearly 5 1/2 minutes.

Key stat

Despite only a 36-29 rebounding advantage, Michigan State outscored Oregon 16-4 in second-chance points.

Up next

The Spartans beat Wisconsin and lost to UCLA in their only meetings this season. Oregon will find out its next matchup on Selection Sunday.