 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alvin Henderson.png
Running Back Alvin Henderson Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Kevin Wynn.png
Four-Star Kevin Wynn Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl
Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier’s stellar play has led the Minnesota Lynx to the top of the WNBA

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponbryceyoung_240917.jpg
Young was ‘never ready’ to start for the Panthers
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_240917.jpg
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_v2_240917.jpg
Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alvin Henderson.png
Running Back Alvin Henderson Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Kevin Wynn.png
Four-Star Kevin Wynn Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl
Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier’s stellar play has led the Minnesota Lynx to the top of the WNBA

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponbryceyoung_240917.jpg
Young was ‘never ready’ to start for the Panthers
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_240917.jpg
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_v2_240917.jpg
Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Does Duran need to start more at Aston Villa?

September 17, 2024 12:57 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Aston Villa's incredible comeback against an inconsistent Everton side that remains winless to start the season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robsoumu_240917.jpg
7:17
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2roblivnf_240917.jpg
10:32
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robtotars_240917.jpg
18:09
‘Strong’ Arsenal showcase versatility v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
1:44
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
1:22
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mancity_240903.jpg
10:00
Is Haaland an ‘underappreciated player?’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsvbri_240903.jpg
8:47
Debating Rice’s controversial red card v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_240903.jpg
7:29
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_livvmanu_240903.jpg
18:24
Slot’s changes ‘working brilliantly well’ so far
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240901.jpg
0:46
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
1:58
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rliverpoolbrent_240827.jpg
9:15
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Now Playing