West Ham's perfect gameplan to dismantle Brighton
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior marvel at West Ham's immaculately executed counter-attacking approach, which yielded a 3-1 victory away from home against high-flying Brighton.
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis assess the instant impact of Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison at Tottenham after a turbulent summer that saw the departure of club legend Harry Kane.
How can Man United solve woes amid ‘toxicity’?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis discuss why Manchester United seem to struggle mentally every week and what lies at the root of the rot at Old Trafford.
Klopp schools Howe in Liverpool’s win v. Newcastle
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis analyze how Jurgen Klopp got the better of Eddie Howe in 10-man Liverpool's come-from-behind win over Newcastle.
How Sterling rediscovered his top form for Chelsea
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior examine how Raheem Sterling has elevated his game to match his peak at Liverpool to give Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea a focal point in attack.
Wright: ‘This is the time’ for Arteta to tinker
Ian Wright explains to Kelly Cates, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis why he thinks Mikel Arteta is right to tinker with his Arsenal squad amid the Gunners' slightly sputtering start to the season.
PL RAW: 10-man Liverpool mount incredible comeback
Relive one of the early game-of-the-season contenders, when Liverpool visited Newcastle for a frantic showdown on Tyneside.
How Liverpool came back and Newcastle collapsed
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior break down Liverpool's frantic 2-1 victory against Newcastle.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 3 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 3 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle debate whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should've received an early red card in Liverpool's fightback win against Newcastle, Mohamed Salah's reported imminent departure from Anfield and more.
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Arsenal's struggles to start the season, and wonder if Mikel Arteta is tinkering too much with his lineups and tactics.
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Bournemouth over the weekend and explain how Ange Postecoglou's tactics have elevated Spurs' level of play.