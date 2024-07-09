 Skip navigation
LA Sparks sign 5-year extension to play home games at Crypto.com Arena

  
Published July 9, 2024 02:39 PM

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks have signed a five-year extension to continue playing their home games at Crypto.com Arena through 2029.

The Sparks, one of the WNBA’s original eight teams, have played at the downtown arena since 2001, winning three league championships. It’s also where Lisa Leslie had the first dunk in league history.

The team shares the arena with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings. The NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers have left for their own new arena in nearby Inglewood. That’s where the Sparks played from 1997-2000 at the Forum.

“We’ve made a lot of history in this building, and I’m excited to witness more defining moments in the future,” Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said.