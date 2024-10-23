 Skip navigation
Sean Durzi
Utah defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino out long term after undergoing surgeries
Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas out 6 weeks with a broken ankle
Anthony Rizzo
Still playing with two broken fingers, Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo excited for World Series return

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_rookies_241023.jpg
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies
nbc_edge_bte_openingnight_241023.jpg
Buy or sell KAT, Bridges after Knicks-Celtics?
nbc_golf_mikehicksintv_241023.jpg
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Washington Mystics part ways with coach Eric Thibault and GM Mike Thibault

  
Published October 23, 2024 04:45 PM
Eric Thibault

Jul 2, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault reacts against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Mystics are parting ways with coach Eric Thibault and general manager Mike Thibault, the franchise announced.

Eric Thibault is the fifth WNBA coach to be let go this offseason, joining Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles. He took over for his father after the 2022 season. He spent 10 years as an assistant coach with the Mystics, including four as associate head coach.

The Mystics finished this season 14-26, just missing the playoffs. Washington started the year with 12 straight losses and dealt with injuries to Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes. The team also underwent major changes this offseason with Elena Delle Donne sitting out and Natasha Cloud leaving for Phoenix.

“After extensive reflection and conversation, we have decided we are at a point in our competitive and evolutionary cycle to turn the team over to new leadership with a renewed vision to carve our path into the future of WNBA basketball,” Monumental Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger said. “Coach Mike elevated the Mystics program to its proud status as a league leader in innovation, the standard bearer in player care, and a model franchise.”

Mike Thibault came to the franchise in 2012 as both the GM and coach, leading the team to its first title in 2019. The Mystics made eight postseason appearances and he earned the league’s WNBA Coach of the Year award in 2013.

“He built and coached the championship team, developed high performing players, and pioneered many of the processes teams use today in building rosters and organizations. His fingerprints are all over this franchise and will be for years to come,” Winger said. “We are grateful for Mike’s commitment, passion, and leadership and wish him well. Coach Eric is a skilled coach and equally talented motivator. Our players are fortunate to have played for Eric these past two seasons, as will many other players in this league for decades ahead.”