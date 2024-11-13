2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Finalists, predictions, betting favorites headlined by Colorado star Travis Hunter

As we head into the final and most critical weeks of the college football season, the race for the Heisman Trophy could not be more wide open. This year it is not just about the quarterbacks. The race is as diverse as any in recent history. Each candidate’s individual accomplishments have gotten them into the conversation and will ultimately keep them in the conversation, but they also each need their teams to continue to get to New York for the announcement on December 14.

Before running through the top candidates, lets offer a little background on the Heisman Trophy, who votes, and how the votes are tallied.

History of the Heisman Trophy

The Heisman has been awarded annually since 1935. Originally the DAC Trophy (Downtown Athletic Club) recognized the best college football player east of the Mississippi River. In 1936 the award was named after the recently deceased Downtown Athletic Club’s athletic director, John Heisman and became national in scope.

Who Votes for the Heisman

The Heisman Trophy Trust governs the policies and procedures by which the balloting process is conducted, but they do not cast a single ballot for the award. The voters for the Heisman include 870 members of the media nationwide who cover college football along with all previous Heisman winners (57) and one collective fan vote for a total of 928 voters. The 870 media votes come from six regions across the country: Far West, Southwest, Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast. Each section contains 145 voters. Each voter casts a ballot listing their choices 1-3. Each 1st place vote is worth 3 points. Each 2nd place vote is worth 2 points. Each 3rd place vote is worth a single point. The players totaling the most points wins the Heisman.

Winners of the Heisman include many who have gone on to great NFL careers including Roger Staubach (Navy - 1963), Tony Dorsett (Pitt – 1976), Herschel Walker (Georgia – 1982), and Lamar Jackson (Louisville – 2016).

The Favorites to Win the Heisman in 2024

Lets run through the top candidates in inverse odds order and make a case for each to win college football’s most prestigious individual honor.

Jalen Milroe, Quarterback Current Odds: +1800

Opening Odds: +800

Stats: 149-221 (67.4%) for 2046 yards with 13 TDs and 6 INTs / 565yds. rushing with 16 TDs

The Junior is back in the conversation following a dominant performance on the ground and through the air against LSU. Has led Alabama to 4 wins against Top 25 teams, the most in college football.

Kurtis Rourke, Quarterback Current Odds: +1600

Opening Odds: OFF THE BOARD

Stats: 171-238 (71.8%) for 2410 yards with 21 TDs and 4 INTs

The Senior has led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and a potential Big 10 Championship and playoff berth.

Cam Ward, Quarterback Current Odds: +850

Opening Odds: +2000

Stats: 241-361 (66.8%) for 3494 yards including 32 TDs and 6 INTs.

The Senior has the Canes vying for an ACC Championship and a berth in the playoff.

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back Current Odds: +400

Opening Odds: OFF THE BOARD

Stats: 224 carries for 1734 yards and 24 TDs (23 rushing / 1 receiving)

The Junior tailback is threatening Barry Sanders’ single season rushing record of 2628 yards on 344 carries while leading the Broncos to the brink of a playoff berth.

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback Current Odds: +350

Opening Odds: +800

Stats: 237-320 for 2848 yards including 22 TDs and 5 INTs

The Senior signal caller is the leader of the #1 team in the nation.

Travis Hunter, Running Back / Cornerback Current Odds: +100

Opening Odds: +3500

Stats: 69 receptions for 856 yards including 9 TDs / 21 tackles, 2 INTs, 7 pass-breakups, 1 forced fumble

A big reason why the Buffs are in contention in the Big 12 and for a playoff berth, the Junior’s only time on the sidelines is when special teams are on the field. Charles Woodson (Michigan - 1997) was the last 2-way star to win the Heisman.

If you had the foresight to see Travis Hunter dominating both sides of the football for Coach Prime, you are probably sitting on a pretty fat ticket. Congratulations! Hunter is the best player in college football in 2024 and barring injury should stand at the podium at Lincoln Center in New York City on December 14 and join one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet.