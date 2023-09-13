 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olivia Reeves
Olivia Reeves makes weightlifting worlds podium, can unseat U.S. Olympic silver medalist
43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Netflix won’t get full access to Ryder Cup team rooms
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Youngstown State at Ohio State
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Ohio State vs Western Kentucky
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_megankhang_230913.jpg
Khang looking to continue strong season at Solheim
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olivia Reeves
Olivia Reeves makes weightlifting worlds podium, can unseat U.S. Olympic silver medalist
43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Netflix won’t get full access to Ryder Cup team rooms
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Youngstown State at Ohio State
College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Ohio State vs Western Kentucky
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_megankhang_230913.jpg
Khang looking to continue strong season at Solheim
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Iowa vs Western Michigan

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 13, 2023 06:44 PM
Iowa v Iowa State

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 9: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes coaches from the sidelines in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 20-13 over Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why Western Michigan will have its work cut out for them when they travel to Iowa to take in the Hawkeyes’ defense.

Western Michigan at Iowa (-28.5): O/U 42.5

Western Michigan was held to seven points at Syracuse last week, which came in the first quarter on a 75-yard run with 14:30 to go.

Syracuse scored 49 straight points and shut out Western Michigan for the remainder of the game, winning 49-7.

Iowa’s defense will be even tougher and the environment will be too. Iowa held Utah State to 14 points and Iowa State to 13 points. Despite ranking 46th in total defense, the Hawkeyes once again own one of the best defenses in the country.

Iowa’s defense pitched two shutouts last year and held five more opponents to 10 or fewer points. Western Michigan will be the weakest offense that Iowa will face so far.

Western Michigan was held to six points at San Jose State last year and nine points at Bowling Green, so Iowa’s defense will be fun to watch here.

I like the chances the Hawkeyes will hold the Broncos to seven or fewer points, so I played Western Michigan’s Team Total Under 6.5 at +102 odds. I’d play this out to -130.

Pick: Western Michigan Team Total Under 6.5 (1u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.