College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Iowa vs Western Michigan

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why Western Michigan will have its work cut out for them when they travel to Iowa to take in the Hawkeyes’ defense.

Western Michigan at Iowa (-28.5): O/U 42.5

Western Michigan was held to seven points at Syracuse last week, which came in the first quarter on a 75-yard run with 14:30 to go.

Syracuse scored 49 straight points and shut out Western Michigan for the remainder of the game, winning 49-7.

Iowa’s defense will be even tougher and the environment will be too. Iowa held Utah State to 14 points and Iowa State to 13 points. Despite ranking 46th in total defense, the Hawkeyes once again own one of the best defenses in the country.

Iowa’s defense pitched two shutouts last year and held five more opponents to 10 or fewer points. Western Michigan will be the weakest offense that Iowa will face so far.

Western Michigan was held to six points at San Jose State last year and nine points at Bowling Green, so Iowa’s defense will be fun to watch here.

I like the chances the Hawkeyes will hold the Broncos to seven or fewer points, so I played Western Michigan’s Team Total Under 6.5 at +102 odds. I’d play this out to -130.

Pick: Western Michigan Team Total Under 6.5 (1u)

*Odds provided by BetMGM