Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Luke Donald surprises while fellow Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley also in early PGA mix
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
‘Kind of stupid': Players, including Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, bemoan mud balls
2025 PGA Championship - Round One
Early PGA leader Ryan Gerard has some interesting history with Quail Hollow

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_csu_lafleurontushpush_250515.jpg
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Henry has fantasy RB1 upside with Ravens

May 15, 2025 03:24 PM
Denny Carter dives into the numbers from Derrick Henry's impressive debut season with the Ravens and explains how Baltimore's roster construction sets him up with fantasy RB1 upside in 2025.

nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_reed_250513.jpg
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
nbc_roto_dillongabriel_250512.jpg
01:16
Gabriel takes first reps at Browns rookie minicamp
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250512.jpg
01:20
Harvey’s pass-catching role boosts fantasy stock
nbc_roto_cmc_250509.jpg
01:16
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
nbc_roto_hunter_250509.jpg
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
nbc_roto_etienne_250508.jpg
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_pickens_250507.jpg
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
nbc_roto_goedert_250507.jpg
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
nbc_roto_pitt_250507.jpg
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
01:37
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250502.jpg
01:04
Giants’ Dart can eventually become a fantasy QB1
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_roto_darnold_250430.jpg
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
nbc_roto_bech_250430.jpg
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_csu_lafleurontushpush_250515.jpg
01:17
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
nbc_csu_lafleuroncoachinglove_250515.jpg
04:47
LaFleur: Love is ‘only scratching the surface’
nbc_csu_lafleuronrodgers_250515_copy.jpg
03:18
LaFleur speaks on ‘great partnership’ with Rodgers
nbc_roto_49ers_250515.jpg
01:08
49ers’ schedule should benefit Purdy and others
nbc_dps_nflschedulereleasereactionn_250515.jpg
06:13
Do Rodgers rumors play factor in PIT’s schedule?
nbc_dps_dponstephcurry_250515.jpg
07:05
What would motivate Curry to return to Warriors?
nbc_ffhh_wr_250515.jpg
05:13
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250515.jpg
02:45
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
nbc_ffhh_qptop10_250515.jpg
04:44
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_rbtop10_250515.jpg
04:31
When will Henry’s fantasy production slow down?
nbc_dls_playofftalk_250515.jpg
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
BerryNabers5-15.jpg
09:31
How to navigate Week 17 and bye weeks in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lions_250515v2.jpg
05:09
How Lions’ road schedule will impact 2025 outlook
nbc_ffhh_browns_250515.jpg
06:45
Browns’ QB situation adds intrigue to schedule
nbc_ffhh_commanders_250515.jpg
04:50
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_csu_texansschedule_250515.jpg
03:43
Texans’ early stretch could prove difficult
nbc_roto_steelersoverunder_250515.jpg
01:04
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025
nbc_csu_cowboysschedule_250515.jpg
03:15
Cowboys 2025 schedule gets tough in second half
nbc_csu_playoffoddsnonplayoffteams_250515.jpg
03:01
Bengals, 49ers lead odds for bounce back seasons
nbc_csu_bearsschedule_250515.jpg
01:50
Early 2025 schedule benefits Bears, Williams
nbc_csu_ramsschedule_250515(1).jpg
01:48
Why Simms is optimistic about the Rams’ schedule
nbc_pst_totmuuel_250515.jpg
14:06
Europa League final preview: Spurs v. Man United
nbc_pst_cpmcfacup_250515.jpg
10:51
FA Cup final preview: Crystal Palace v. Man City
nbc_pst_top5predictions_250515.jpg
07:40
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_plawards_250515.jpg
11:14
PST’s awards for 2024-25 Premier League season
nbc_roto_bte_balbuf_250515.jpg
01:56
Ravens may be sharper than Bills in Week 1
nbc_roto_bte_blackeyedsusan_250515.jpg
01:39
Give Amarth a long look in Black-Eyed Susan