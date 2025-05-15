Henry has fantasy RB1 upside with Ravens

Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Luke Donald surprises while fellow Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley also in early PGA mix
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
‘Kind of stupid': Players, including Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, bemoan mud balls
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Early PGA leader Ryan Gerard has some interesting history with Quail Hollow
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Luke Donald surprises while fellow Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley also in early PGA mix
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
‘Kind of stupid': Players, including Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler, bemoan mud balls
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Early PGA leader Ryan Gerard has some interesting history with Quail Hollow
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Watch Now
Henry has fantasy RB1 upside with Ravens
May 15, 2025 03:24 PM
Denny Carter dives into the numbers from Derrick Henry's impressive debut season with the Ravens and explains how Baltimore's roster construction sets him up with fantasy RB1 upside in 2025.
Related Videos
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
01:16
Gabriel takes first reps at Browns rookie minicamp
01:20
Harvey’s pass-catching role boosts fantasy stock
01:16
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
01:37
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
01:04
Giants’ Dart can eventually become a fantasy QB1
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
Latest Clips
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
01:17
LaFleur: Sirianni gives me jabs about ‘tush push’
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
04:47
LaFleur: Love is ‘only scratching the surface’
03:18
LaFleur speaks on ‘great partnership’ with Rodgers
01:08
49ers’ schedule should benefit Purdy and others
06:13
Do Rodgers rumors play factor in PIT’s schedule?
07:05
What would motivate Curry to return to Warriors?
05:13
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
02:45
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
04:44
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy
04:31
When will Henry’s fantasy production slow down?
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
09:31
How to navigate Week 17 and bye weeks in fantasy
05:09
How Lions’ road schedule will impact 2025 outlook
06:45
Browns’ QB situation adds intrigue to schedule
04:50
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
03:43
Texans’ early stretch could prove difficult
01:04
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025
03:15
Cowboys 2025 schedule gets tough in second half
03:01
Bengals, 49ers lead odds for bounce back seasons
01:50
Early 2025 schedule benefits Bears, Williams
01:48
Why Simms is optimistic about the Rams’ schedule
14:06
Europa League final preview: Spurs v. Man United
10:51
FA Cup final preview: Crystal Palace v. Man City
07:40
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
11:14
PST’s awards for 2024-25 Premier League season
01:56
Ravens may be sharper than Bills in Week 1
01:39
Give Amarth a long look in Black-Eyed Susan
