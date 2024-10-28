Minnesota vs. Illinois prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, how to watch, betting trends, and stats

The #24 Illinois Fighting Illini host the red-hot Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Saturday afternoon kick-off between two storied Big Ten teams.

Illinois was handed its second loss (6-2) of the season last week, 38-9 to Oregon. That loss came almost a month after the Illini lost at Penn State, 21-7. The Illini have four winnable games remaining, but losing to two of the top three teams in the Big Ten on the road won’t help the selection committee when the College Football Playoff is announced.

Minnesota is 5-3 and winners of three straight games and five of the past seven. Minnesota handled Maryland at home (48-23) after beating UCLA (21-17) and USC (24-17). The Golden Gophers are only playing their third road game of the season. Minnesota is 1-1 with a four-point win at UCLA (21-17) and a three-point loss at Michigan (27-24). Three of Minnesota’s final four games come on the road.

Game Details and How to watch Minnesota @ Illinois

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: University of Illinois Memorial Stadium

City: Champagne, Illinois

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Minnesota @ Illinois

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Minnesota -125, Illinois +105

o Spread: Minnesota -2.5 (-105)

o Total: 45.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at Illinois -2.5 and a total of 45.5, but only the total remains available. Sharps quickly hit Minnesota and turned the Golden Gophers from +2.5 to -2.5, passing through some key numbers. Minnesota has covered four straight games and won three of those, while Illinois is coming off a non-cover and loss as a road underdog at Oregon.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Minnesota and Illinois:

“While Minnesota has been on fire lately covering four-straight games (winning three) and going 4-0 on the ML and ATS as a favorite this season, I was still surprised to see them as a small road favorite.

Illinois is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season, so both teams have thrived in these roles. However, just because Illinois lost to Penn State and Oregon, the season isn’t over and I don’t think this team quits.

The Fighting Illini could win out the remaining four games to reach 10-2 and have an outside chance at the College Football Playoff. This week and next are the final home games for Illinois, so give me the Illini both weeks, starting with +2.5 and the ML (+105) against Minnesota - a team they have beat three straight meetings.”

Quarterback matchup for Minnesota @ Illinois

Minnesota: Max Brosmer has recorded a 12-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, along with 1,776 passing yards as quite a surprise for Minnesota. The senior QB has completed a career-high 69.5% completion percentage. Brosmer completed over 62% of his passes in the last two seasons with New Hampshire in addition to a combined 6,613 passing yards.

Max Brosmer has recorded a 12-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, along with 1,776 passing yards as quite a surprise for Minnesota. The senior QB has completed a career-high 69.5% completion percentage. Brosmer completed over 62% of his passes in the last two seasons with New Hampshire in addition to a combined 6,613 passing yards. Illinois: Luke Altmeyer has 15 touchdowns to three interceptions, but tossed two of those picks last week at Oregon. Altmeyer has back-to-back games of under 200 passing yards, but his 1,667 passing yards on the season almost total his 1,883 passing yards with Illinois last season.

Golden Gophers @ Fighting Illini player news & recent stats

Minnesota is 40-33-1 all-time versus Illinois with a 16-20-1 road record.

Illinois has won three straight meetings versus Minnesota.

Illinois is 5-3 ATS this season, including a 2-2 ATS and 4-0 ML record at home.

Illinois is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season and a 3-2 ML record.

Illinois is 6-2 to the Under this season, while Minnesota is 4-4.

Minnesota is 6-1-1 ATS this season and has covered four straight games.

Minnesota is 4-0 ATS and 4-0 on the ML as a favorite this season, including two straight wins and covers the past two weeks.

Minnesota QB Max Brosmer threw for a season-high 320 passing yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-33 (78.8%) against Maryland.

Minnesota WR’s Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer each scored two touchdowns last week, recording at least 99 yards as well.

Illinois QB Luke Altmeyer recorded his second game of the year without a touchdown and his second straight below 200 passing yards.

