RBC Heritage 2025 full field: Scottie Scheffler defending; Rory McIlroy skipping

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
With patience rewarded, Rory McIlroy is now firmly back in this Masters after nearly giving it away
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough SX Video Game Trailer.JPG
Monster Energy Supercross 25, The Official Video Game features major upgrades
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
With patience rewarded, Rory McIlroy is now firmly back in this Masters after nearly giving it away
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough SX Video Game Trailer.JPG
Monster Energy Supercross 25, The Official Video Game features major upgrades
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RBC Heritage 2025 full field: Scottie Scheffler defending; Rory McIlroy skipping

  
Published April 11, 2025 05:53 PM

Scottie Scheffler will return to defend his title at the upcoming RBC Heritage. Scheffler headlined a star-studded initial field list for the $20 million signature event on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Rory McIlroy, however, will not be competing at Harbor Town Golf Links. McIlroy normally doesn’t play this tournament but did last year, tying for 33rd, 12 shot back of Scheffler.

The field of 72 players will not be finalized until after the Masters Tournament. Here’s a look at who is competing as of the Friday deadline: