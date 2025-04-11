RBC Heritage 2025 full field: Scottie Scheffler defending; Rory McIlroy skipping
Scottie Scheffler will return to defend his title at the upcoming RBC Heritage. Scheffler headlined a star-studded initial field list for the $20 million signature event on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Rory McIlroy, however, will not be competing at Harbor Town Golf Links. McIlroy normally doesn’t play this tournament but did last year, tying for 33rd, 12 shot back of Scheffler.
The field of 72 players will not be finalized until after the Masters Tournament. Here’s a look at who is competing as of the Friday deadline:
The RBC Heritage is the fifth of eight Signature Events during the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 11, 2025
The Aon Next 10 for the RBC Heritage will be finalized following the Masters Tournament.
Field for the RBC Heritage: pic.twitter.com/4XBbCXwjWA