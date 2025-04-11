RBC Heritage 2025 full field: Scottie Scheffler defending; Rory McIlroy skipping

Scottie Scheffler will return to defend his title at the upcoming RBC Heritage. Scheffler headlined a star-studded initial field list for the $20 million signature event on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Rory McIlroy, however, will not be competing at Harbor Town Golf Links. McIlroy normally doesn’t play this tournament but did last year, tying for 33rd, 12 shot back of Scheffler.

The field of 72 players will not be finalized until after the Masters Tournament. Here’s a look at who is competing as of the Friday deadline: