Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

The Oregon Ducks’ transition into the Big Ten has been amazing thus far. They are 8-0 and an impressive 5-0 in Big Ten play. If there were ever an example of not overreacting from the games in September, the Ducks would be it.

They struggled against Idaho, and it was instant mania. Since then, they have gone undefeated in league play and knocked off a top-five opponent in Ohio State.

This week, they play Michigan in the Big House. Michigan’s season has not started as they had hoped, but they are still 5-3 despite their lack of quality quarterback play.

Oregon’s quarterback play has been the opposite of Michigan’s. Dillon Gabriel is among the favorites to win the Heisman and has steadily improved every game this season.

The Ducks are 14.5-point favorites in this contest and should have no problem this weekend.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6 AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game Details & How to Watch Oregon @ Michigan

· Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Michigan Stadium

· City: Ann Arbor, MI

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds for Oregon @ Michigan via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Oregon (-800), Michigan (+500)

· Spread: Oregon -14.5

· Total: 45.5

Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Oregon -14.5:

“It’s been an interesting season if you were pro-Michigan early on. The books might have made them a bit overvalued, hence their 2-6 against the spread numbers. They are 1-4 against the spread in their wins and 0-2 in their losses as an underdog. It’s been tough sledding, to say the least. With a lack of solid quarterback play, teams have been able to stack the box and force Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards to beat them. With them struggling to score, their defense has faced a lot of pressure. Oregon is probably three touchdowns better than Michigan on a neutral. I’d prefer not having this one sitting at -14.5 and it lands on 14. So just a lean from me.”

National Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Georgia +325

· Michigan: +10000

· Oregon: +450

Big Ten Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Oregon +105

· Michigan: +25000

Names to Know for Oregon @ Michigan

· Oregon Ducks: QB Dillion Gabriel – Gabriel is one of the Heisman favorites. He’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game he’s played so far this season. He has 2,371 passing yards, 18 TDs, and 5 INTs.

· Michigan Wolverines: RB Kalel Mullings – Mullings has taken over this backfield and has been impressive. He is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has 7 TDs.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Oregon @ Michigan

· Oregon is 4-4 against the spread.

· Michigan is 2-6 against the spread.

· Oregon is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 as a road favorite.

· The OVER is 4-1 in Michigan’s last five home games.

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon @ Michigan

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline and spread for most every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Ducks @ the Wolverines

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Oregon on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Oregon Ducks against the spread.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

