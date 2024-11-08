49ers vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The 49ers and Buccaneers have been dealt with major injury blows. With Christian McCaffery slated to come back from the IR and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, the Buccaneers are in worse shape than the 49ers.

The 49ers are 4-4 without the services of the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. They are 1-2 away from home.

The Buccaneers (4-5) season started strong but have lost four of their last five games and the last three they have played. The silver lining for the Bucs is the play of Baker Mayfield has been phenomenal.

With both teams on the outside looking in the playoffs, this week’s game has massive implications for each team.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM ET

· Site: Raymond James Stadium

· City: Tampa, FL

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-250), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+210)

· Spread: 49ers -6.5

· Total: 50.5

The line opened at 49ers -6 but has moved up to -6.5 with the Christian McCaffery new.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Over 50.0:

“Sometimes in betting there are things that are too good to be true or too obvious where it takes a harder look. Initially I thought that of the total. There has been at least 50 points in the last five Buccaneers games and the last two out of three 49ers’ games.

It’s hard to bet solely off that pattern. It’s enticing though. The Buccaneers are 29th in EPA/Play and 31st in success rate on defense. While the Niners have generally been a strong defensive unit, this season they have struggled.

The Bucs have put up points against almost every team they have played and with McCaffery back in action, they Niners will score in bunches. Taking the over in this game”

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The 49ers have won four of their last five matchups against NFC South teams

· The Buccaneers have lost three straight games after a 4-2 start

· Four of the Buccaneers’ last five home games have gone over the total

Quarterback Matchup for San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· 49ers: Brock Purdy has had his ups and downs this season. He’s thrown seven interceptions and only 10 touchdowns this season.

· Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield has cemented himself as the Buccaneers starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. He’s thrown 23 touchdowns and 2,389 yards. He’s first in touchdowns and second in passing yards.

Player News & Injuries

49ers

· K Jake Moody (ankle) is questionable

· WR Jauan Jennings (hip) is questionable

· RB Jordan Mason (shoulder) is questionable

Buccaneers

· QB Baker Mayfield (Shoulder) is probable

· WR Mike Evans (Hamstring) is out

· RB Bucky Irving (toe) is questionable

· WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is questionable

· WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is questionable

· DT Vita Vea (hip) is questionable

