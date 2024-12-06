 Skip navigation
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14

  
Published December 6, 2024 12:32 PM
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
December 6, 2024 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss whether Kirk Cousins will be able to "get right" when he returns as QB of the Falcons to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Preview:

The Week 14 game between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings is a homecoming for former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. While it hasn’t been the season Cousins probably had hoped for, at 6-6 they are still leading the NFC South and have a chance to maintain their lead with a win over the Vikings.

For the 10-2 Vikings, this game could be one step closer to clinching a playoff berth. With a win over the Falcons and losses from the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings will clinch a playoff berth.

The Vikings are a 5.5-point favorite over the Falcons and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Live on Sunday:

  • Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Site: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • City: Minneapolis, MN
  • TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Falcons at Vikings - Week 14:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+210), Minnesota Vikings (-250)
  • Spread: Vikings -5.5
  • Total: 45.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking the under on the total for this game at 45.5 points.

Thomas: “Both of these teams have been inconsistent offensively. At the beginning of the season, there was the great Cinderella story for Sam Darnold. However, his play has declined so has the offense for the Vikings.

While the defense for the Falcons isn’t great, the Vikings likely won’t drop a ton of points on them to run it up, especially with the poor offensive line play we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings defense is excellent. It also looks like Father Time is creeping up on Kirk Cousins. This game has a 20-17 type feel to it.”

Falcons at Vikings Team Stats, Betting Trends:

  • The Vikings are on a five-game winning streak.
  • The Falcons are on a three-game losing streak.
  • The Vikings are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Vikings have won their last 5 games as the favorite.
  • The Under has cashed in the Falcons’ last 4 games.

Quarterback Matchup for Falcons at Vikings:

  • Falcons: Kirk Cousins – It’s a homecoming for the former Vikings quarterback. So far this season, he’s thrown for 3,052 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
  • Vikings: Sam Darnold – Darnold has thrown for 2,952 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Falcons:

  • DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) is on the IR
  • LB Nate Landman (hamstring) is questionable
  • DE Zach Harrison (knee) is questionable
  • RB Jase McClellan (foot) is questionable
  • S DeMarrco Hellams (ankle) is on the IR

Vikings:

  • LB Pat Jones II (knee) is questionable
  • K Will Reichard (quad) is on the IR
  • G Dalton Risner (back) is questionable
  • CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is questionable
  • LB Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) is questionable

