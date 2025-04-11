Tigers activate second baseman Gleyber Torres from 10-day injured list

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
With patience rewarded, Rory McIlroy is now firmly back in this Masters after nearly giving it away
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025 full field: Scottie Scheffler defending; Rory McIlroy skipping
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
With patience rewarded, Rory McIlroy is now firmly back in this Masters after nearly giving it away
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025 full field: Scottie Scheffler defending; Rory McIlroy skipping
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Tigers activate second baseman Gleyber Torres from 10-day injured list

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:36 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres returned to the team’s lineup on Friday after being sidelined by a left oblique strain.

Torres was activated from the 10-day injured list before the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota. He was playing second base and leading off for the matchup with the Twins.

The Tigers optioned outfielder Brewer Hicklen to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday to clear the way for Torres’ return.

Torres signed a one-year, $15 million contract with Detroit in December. He went 3 for 7 with a home run in the first two games of the season before going on the IL.

Torres spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees, batting .265 with 138 homers and 441 RBIs. He was an AL All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

The 28-year-old Torres hit .257 with 15 homers, 63 RBIs and 26 doubles last season while helping the Yankees win the AL East and reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.